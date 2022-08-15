El Wak: NIA begins card replacement, info update services today

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will today, Monday, August 15, 2022, begin its electronic card replacement and update of personal information (change or correction of personal records) services at the El Wak Sports Stadium.
Applicants opting for these services will be required to complete and sign an electronic request form in person, which must undergo an approval process.
Applicants requesting either card replacement service or update of personal information services have been advised to take note that replacement of lost, stolen, damaged, or defective cards will attract a fee of GHS30.00.