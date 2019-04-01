Energy Minister to address Ghanaians on recent 'Dumsor'

Energy Minister John Peter Amewu is expected to address Ghanaians today April 1 on the recent power outages 'Dumsor'.
This development comes in the wake of numerous reported cases of intermittent power cuts in various parts of the country.
Some communities have been without power for more than a day without any official explanation from Power Distribution Company, PDS.
Reports indicate that seven out of the sixteen regions of the country will undergo an intensive load shedding due to a broken valve at the Atuabo Gas Plant but the schedule for the said load shedding program is yet to be made public for the information of consumers.
PDS last week announced an 8am to 5pm power outage in some communities in the Volta Region and Tema due to some maintenance works it said it was carrying out.
John Peter Amewu
The press conference by the Energy Minister is expected to address these issues and other concerns with power supply in Ghana.
Last week one of the 161,000 towers located in GRIDCo’s enclave near the free zone area in Tema, fell over into another tower after evidence that bolts had been deliberately cut and removed.
