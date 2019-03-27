PDS: Residents of Kokrobite in dumsor for two weeks

Some residents of Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region have experienced power outages for two weeks now after a staff of the Power Distribution Service, PDS, was assaulted in the area.
Some workers of the Power Distribution Service (PDS) were attacked at Kokrobite in Accra on March 17 as they worked to restore power to the area.
According to a communications consultant at the Energy ministry Nana Damoah in a Facebook post, one of the staff sustained a cutlass wound on his and was taken to the hospital.
“We plead with all Ghanaians and consumers of power to please be a bit more considerate in their actions. Yesterday, as the staff of PDS/ECG worked to restore power to residents around Krokrobite, they were attacked and beaten. One of the men working to restore power sustained a cutlass wound on his nose. This is very unfortunate.
But two weeks after the incident, residents at Ocean View at Kokrobite are without power, speaking to Joy FM, owner of the gas filling stations in the area Simon Ampadu said: "we vehemently don’t that this happen, however, it has happened we thought they going to reconnect the power for us but after contacting them we are told that until they are able to arrest the person who committed the offence we won’t get our lights back."
Reacting to the comments from the residents, the Accra West Public Relations Officer of PDS, Fred Johnson said unless they can guarantee the safety of their workers, they will not send them there to fix the fault.
"It has become more of a security issue together with the police we are working to find who committed the act against us and we are also working to ensure the safety of our workers so until this security assurance from the police we can’t send our staff back there to do the job they are supposed to do."