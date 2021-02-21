English is Ghana's official language and a ministerial appointee must be abreast with it - Manasseh

Ace investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has brushed off comments that being proficient in English is not really necessary for a ministerial appointee but competence is key.
His comments come on the back of the vetting of minister-designate for Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson who has received lots of backlash on social media following her 'abysmal' performance at the Appointment Committee during her vetting.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Saturday "Kukurantumi" show, Manasseh Azure Awuni emphasised that, the English language is the official means of communication in Ghana hence, the need for ministerial appointees to be abreast with the language.
The outspoken journalist added, "aside from her inability to speak the English language properly, her knowledge on the field itself is also too low".
He insisted that "one of the greatest qualifications to climb the academic calendar in Ghana is the English language and therefore I don't agree with those who are pretending to act as if it is not important ".
Meanwhile, member of the NPP Legal and Communications team, Dr Poku Adusei has come to the defence of Hawa Koomson.
Mr Adusei speaking on Newsfile on Joy FM said being proficient in the English language does not amount to intelligence and that to manage a sector like the Fisheries and Aquaculture one would be better off speaking fluent Twi and Ga than the English language.
Also, the Ghana Tuna Association have moved quickly to petition the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin over Hawa Koomson.
The Tuna Association did so over what they describe as poor performance from Hawa Koomson during her vetting.
In its petition, the association said Mrs Koomson’s “basic skill sets, biases and passions are such that they may not fit into dealing with the challenges that the sector faces currently and the other workings expected of the sector minister.”