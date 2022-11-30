EOCO recovers over GHC27m crime monies in 10 months

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has recovered GHC27.55 million crime proceeds for the state in the last 10 months.
This, according to the Organisation, is “far in excess of the average ¢5 million collected in previous years.”
EOCO made this known in a Facebook post on Monday, November 29.
According to the post, EOCO’s Executive Director, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has assured of more recoveries for the state.
It added that COP Maame Addo-Danquah has also expressed her gratitude to her team and urged them on.
COP Addo-Danquah thus assured the citizenry that “EOCO will also improve on its recovery rates, run sensitisation programmes on cybercrime and gaming and will extend its outreach programmes to markets, far-flung communities and religious institutions in the coming days.”