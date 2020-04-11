Equator Foods commend media working in the fight against Covid-19

Equator Foods Ghana Ltd has congratulated media organisations and personnel working on the front line, in the fields and newsrooms in the fight and awareness creation on the coronavirus also known as covid-19.
Vikesh Johari, sales and marketing manager of Equator Foods Ghana Ltd, producers of Parle Biscuits said the media has played a unique role in educating and informing the general public on the pandemic which has brought activities all over the world to a standstill, causing lock downs in major cities and towns.
On Friday, the company through its partner in the Schools Sanitation Inspection Tour programme, One on One Foundation led by Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams presented cartoons of their products to some of the media partners.
Olla Williams said Equator Foods Company is most delighted with the contribution of the media partners which include UTV, Peace FM, Metro TV, GBC, TV Africa, African Sports, NewsGhana, ModernGhana, Daily Guide and others.
He urged the media to continue the good work and hinted that Equator Foods are planning to provide breakfast for the security service personnel who are checking on the traffic in the capital during the extended lockdown period.
Williams who is also CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus and youth coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) appealed to the youth and senior citizens to abide by the health and safety protocols to stay at home, wash hands with soap regularly and use sanitizers.
He also urged Ghanaians to observe social distance and do some exercises to keep fit.
One on One Foundation has over the years been organizing sports and sanitation programmes for Senior High Schools all over the country with the support of companies like Unilever and Equator.
Last year, they organized the novelty Inter Schools Relay Races at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
By Sammy Heywood Okine