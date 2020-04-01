Expect heavy rains today - Ghana Meteorological Agency

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says heavy rains are expected today April 1 in some parts of the country.
A statement from the Ghana Meteorological Agency said there is a band of rain-bearing clouds today 1st April 2020 at 0500 UTC, between the coastal borders of Benin and Togo with the most active part in the Gulf is expected to move westwards and affect the coastal and marine environment of Ghana.
The rainstorm is expected to induce cloudiness over the inland areas and produce moderate to heavy thunderstorm and rain over the Volta, Greater Accra, Eastern and Western Regions.
