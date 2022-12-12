Expect more earth tremors – Seismologist warns

The Principal Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Nicholas Opoku has advised Ghanaians to brace up for more earth tremors that could lead to earthquakes.
“This is not a new thing. We have been experiencing this from time to time…even the most recent ones were in 2018, 2019 and 2020. What we have been saying all this while is that Accra and its environs is situated in the earthquake-prone zones so from time to time, we will be experiencing these minor earthquakes until such a time that a major one will occur,” Mr Opoku said on Citi News on Monday.
An earth tremor was felt in most parts of Accra on Monday, December 12, 2022.
The phenomenon which took place at 11:53 am local time occurred two times in the space of five hours.
The first was experienced at 6:53 am, also in the western part of Accra, 10 km from Gbawe.
According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the seismic movement reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquake in Ghana.
Some of the affected areas include East Legon, Lapaz, Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy hill, Mallam, Madina, and Kwabenya, among others.