Family considers psychiatric evaluation for man who whipped son with power cable

Family for the man who whipped his 3-year-old son with belt and power cable are considering a psychiatric evaluation for him.
The family said the action of Ebenezer Nana Bonsu shows that he may need a psychiatric assistant.
Frank Amankwa, who is the uncle of Ebenezer Nana Bonsu said "The police in their statement said he admitted it whiles in court he pleaded not guilty to me he needs psychiatric examination."
Lawyer for the accused person, Samuel Amofa Koduah added to it that there may be the need for the evaluation.
"There is also an opportunity to find a doctor to evaluate him psychologically to see what really happened."
Ebenezer Nana Bonsu assaulted his 3-year old son for bedwetting pleaded not guilty in court.
His lawyer on May 14, 2020, argued that if he is left to go scot-free he could become an ambassador and preach against abuse
The Kumasi Circuit court concluded that due to COVID-19 and the need to decongest our prisons and cells, she can not remand Nana Bonsu but has to grant him bail.
The judge granted him a bail of GHC50,000 with three sureties to be justified and also asked him to stay away from the child and his mother.
The next court sitting is on May 21, 2020, and the judge said she wants this case dealt with immediately.