Man arrested for whipping 3yr-old-son with power cable for bedwetting 

A 30year-old-man has been arrested by police in the Ashanti region for allegedly whipping his son with a belt and power cable for bedwetting.
The 3year-old-boy has been severely wounded and hospitalised after his father whipped him with a power cable for bedwetting.
The child is currently on admission at the Manhyia Government Hospital.
His father has been identified as Ebenezer Osei Bonsu and is in police custody
Narrating to the incidence to Accra based radio station Joy FM, Barbara who is a 26year old mother of the boy said it took the intervention of police officers at Bokrom to help rescue the boy.
According to her, the assault was the reason she left her husband whom she has dated for 7years.
The boy was taken by the father for weekly visitation but he has denied the mother access to the son for days forcing her to try and find out the wellbeing of her son.
"When he is angry, he can use anything to hit me that was the reason I left him. Anytime I called him he will refuse to pick my calls and I decided to go there and check on the child but he said no and I reported him to the police."