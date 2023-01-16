Family of 3 burnt to death in fire outbreak

Three members of a family have been burnt to death in a fire outbreak in Kumasi.
The fire is said to have gutted the police barracks where the family lived.
The deceased are a police officer with the anti-robbery unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, his wife, and child.
The bodies of the family have been deposited at the morgue.
"The fire swept through one of the rooms and as we speak, a married man, the wife and daughter are no more,” Assembly Member for the Apromase/Asawase Electoral area, Ernest Kwarteng said.
“They have been burnt and the body deposited at the morgue. The police came in but we are awaiting for the experts to come in to tell us what exactly what happened”, he said.