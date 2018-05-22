FDA bans Times Natural capsules, 5 other herbal medicines

The Food and Drugs Authority(FDA) has cautioned the general public to avoid patronizing some six herbal medicines after investigations by the authority revealed they've been laced with a substance for treating erectile dysfunction.
The drugs including Vigoura Capsules, Osompa Natural Capsules, X Plus men power bitter syrup, Anidaso Goodman capsules, Laud P. Capsules and Time Natural Capsules are being recalled on the orders of the FDA.
According to the FDA, the medicinal drugs have been adulterated with SILDENAFIL, a synthetic pharmaceutical ingredient used in the formulation of a prescription-only-medicine (POM) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.
Chief Executive Officer, Delese M. Darko noted in a statement the use of sildenafil, and any other prescription-only-medicine, without advice of a medical practitioner may have serious and life threatening health implications.
She added that the market authorizations of two of the products (Vigoura Capsules and Osompa Natural Capsules) have been revoked with immediate effect.
The other four products ( X Plus Men Power Bitter Syrup, Anidaso Goodman Capsules, Laud P. Capsules and Time Natural Capsules) have not been registered by the FDA and are therefore not expected to be on the Ghanaian market.
“By this press release, all advertisements on the above-mentioned products must cease with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the FDA is ensuring that the products are recalled from the market and the necessary regulatory sanctions applied”, the statement read.
The FDA further assured that the it will not relent in its effort to ensure public health and safety at all times.
It also encouraged the general public to provide information on persons involved in activities that are likely to endanger people’s health with respect to the FDA’s mandate.