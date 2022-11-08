Chicken, other meat products cleared from ports are safe for consumption - FDA reacts to AGI's claim

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have released a statement confirming the safety of registered imported chicken in the Ghanaian market.
This comes on the back of a claim by the Vice Chair of the AGI-Agriculture Sector, Fatima Alimohamed, that imported frozen chicken and other meat products are preserved for, at least, three years before reaching destination markets in Africa and Ghana.
“This imported meat and chicken were slaughtered years back. They were not killed last month and shipped here the following month. Most have been injected for preservation purposes, and the likelihood of dire health implications are high – including cancer, which is on the rise in Ghana,” Ms. Alimohamed said.
She reiterated the need for government and private sector players to embark on localisation of food – especially in the chicken and meat subsector and other essential food items; including milk products, which have a high import bill.
But, FDA in a statement on Tuesday, November 8 assured the public that chicken and other meat products that are cleared from the ports by the FDA into the Ghanaian market are safe to consume.
According to the Authority, such products pass through an international protocol and procedures that ensures their safety.
"The FDA assures the public that chicken and other meats products that are cleared from the ports by the FDA for the Ghanaian market are taken through internationally accredited protocols and procedures that ensure the safety of these products," the statement said.
READ ALSO: FDA outlines new directives on importation of Glycerin, Propylene Glycol
Additionally, importers of regulated products are required to register those products in accordance with Section 99 of the Public Health Act, 2012 ( Act 851).
The Authority however is encouraging an immediate report of any observation of an instance of contaminated, spoilt, or expired chicken or other meat products found in the market.
FDA further said the health and safety of Ghanaians is their number one priority.