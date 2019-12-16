FDA directs the withdrawal of 16 tomato paste brands from the market

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has directed the withdrawal of all batches of 16 brands of tomato pastes from the market which were found to contain the ingredients starch and colour, erythrosine.
The said ingredients according to the FDA were not indicated on the labels and are not permitted to tomato pastes.
A statement from the FDA said these products do not conform to the Ghana Standard for tomato paste and contravene the general labelling law.
