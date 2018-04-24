FDA seizes 6,000 capsules of tramadol in Western Region

The Western Regional directorate of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has retrieved close to 6,000 capsules of tramadol from licensed chemical sellers in the Western Region.
Even though the types of tramadol seized are registered products by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana, they are being sold by licensed chemical shops which should not suppose to stock prescription for only drugs.
Over 90 percent of the tramadol were seized from licensed chemical shops at Asankragua and other mining communities.
The sale of tramadol and its subsequent abuse has dominated discussions over the past weeks.
The Western Region Director of FDA, Abu Sumaila explained the drugs were retrieved from 50 chemical shops.
Mr. Sumaila indicated the Association of Licensed chemical sellers are equally worried about the abuse of the drug and are ready to give out any member found to be selling tramadol.
