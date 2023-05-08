Fight against climate change requires a collective action – Jinapor

Samuel A. Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources says the fight against climate change requires a collective action and under the distinguished and abled leadership of President Akufo-Addo, his Ministry will continue to work with all stakeholders to halt climate change and attain the 1.5 degrees Celsius target.
The Lands Minister made this statement on Friday, 5th May, 2023, when he held a strategic meeting with the UK’s Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), the Rt. Hon. Thérèse Coffey, MP in London, United Kingdom.
The meeting focused on key elements of Ghana and the UK’s engagements in Sustainable Food Systems and Biodiversity Conservation, the new and novel Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP), the Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (VPA-FLEGT) and other matters of mutual concern on forests and climate change.
He believes both Ghana and the UK are committed to this course and will develop indicators to assess progress in actions that are being developed to address these issues.
Carbon Markets, Climate and Forest Financing and Deforestation Due Diligence regulations for Commodity Supply Chains emerged as key priorities to strengthen engagement in and increase ambition for sustainable finance.