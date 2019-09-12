Fight against crime: Military, police officers arrest 213 suspected criminals in W/R

A joint police and military task force have arrested some Two-hundred and thirteen (213) suspected criminals in European Town and the Albert Bosomtwi-Sam Fishing Harbour both in Sekondi in the Western Region.
The swoop happened around 4: am on September 12, 2019.
Out of these 213 arrested, 194 were males and 19 were females. The task force also retrieved some exhibits like quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other narcotics substance.
They also received 8 tv sets, 5 laptops and two decoders.
In a related development, a joint police and military task force has stormed Buduburam in the Central Region at 4 am today September 12 in a crime fight operation.
Some of the residents who spoke to Citi FM said most of the armed robbers are not resident of the area but only comes to commit a crime and go back to their various places.
"A lot of armed robbers come from outside they will come and steal and enjoy themselves so we are pleading with the government to take a second look at the whole of Budumburam so that they will be peace and understanding for everybody."
"We are very scared because what we are passing through is very bad when we close we are scared cause the weed boys are around and they will worry you."