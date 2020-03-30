Fighting Covid-19, we're engaging gov't to employ more Medical Lab Scientists - GAMLS

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has indicated that they are engaging government to recruit the over 2,000 qualified and licensed Medical Laboratory Science graduates in the country to come on board and support the Covid-19 fight.
According to the Association, this is the time to get the unemployed graduates on board to render their services indicating that there is a high workload following the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the country.
The spokesperson for the Medical Laboratory Scientists, Dr. Adu Gyamfi in a media interview said the Association is having discussions with the government to employ more medical lab scientists to offer their services at this crucial period.
''The activities and routine work has not stop people are still running the routine work including the 24 hour shift and that requires that we need more people to come in. For that matter, we are making a case that we have more of our guys close to 2,000 of them unemployed sitting at home qualified and are ready for the market why can't we engage them now because as we have moved alot of people to the field the labs are going to suffer because people who are moving routinely for Covid .So the workload is heavy now the numbers have reduced and we are discussing with government that this is the time to get the unemployed guys on board to come and support the system else the system might end up breaking up along the line''.
READ ALSO:Covid-19: Mass checking of temperatures begin on Accra-Takoradi Highway
Following the President's announcement on March 27, 2020, Accra and Kumasi are on partial lockdown. This took effect today March 30, 2020.
The President ordered the lockdown as part of moves to limit the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.
Meanwhile, residents in these affected areas are expected to stay at home but can come out for some essential services.
The essential services include buying food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities.
The partial lockdown will be enforced by the joint security task force under the code name Operation Covid Safety.
However, Ghana’s coronavirus cases stand at 152 after 11 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, March 29 2020.