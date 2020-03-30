Covid-19: Mass checking of temperatures begin on Accra-Takoradi Highway

City authorities have begun the mass checking of temperatures of travellers on the Accra-Takoradi Highway.
This follows the high number of people trooping into the Western Region after President Akufo-Addo announced a lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
The move according to local authorities has become necessary due to the numbers migrating to the Western Region.
Information Minister said this move is very necessary as it will help to stop the virus from travelling to other parts of Ghana.
"There are reports of challenges associated with entering the Western Region because there are things being done to help prevent the virus from travelling to other parts".
The partial lockdown announced by President Akufo-Addo in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi has begun today, March 30.
There will be restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for a period of two (2) weeks or 14 days subject to review.
Residents in these affected areas are expected to stay at home but can come out for some essential services.
The essential services include buying food, water, medicine, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities.
The partial lockdown will be enforced by the joint security task force under the code name Operation Covid Safety.