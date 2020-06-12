Public Universities to recruit over 6,000 staff this year

Public Universities in the country have been given clearance to recruit over 6,000 staff this year.
This was made known by President Akufo-Addo at a meeting with Vice-Chancellors at the Jubilee House.
President Akufo-Addo said the recruitment will help address the capacity concerns at the various universities.
A huge number of students will be expected at the various universities this year due to the Free SHS policy by the government.
President Akufo-Addo also said issues of infrastructure will be addressed.
"The Minister for Finance, very resourceful man in spite of all the difficulties has given financial clearance for you to recruit over 6,000 staff across the board all of that to address the capacity concerns. There have comments from VCs about what we can do to enhance infrastructure part of that has led to the approval of... government has given for a learning management system for tertiary institutions to facilitate for E-learning to be put in place."
President Akufo-Addo has this week set up a task force to oversee the reopening schools for final years to write their exit exams.
Minister for Education, Mathew Opoku Prempeh said the task force is to ensure schools reopen safely and securely. The task force is under the Office of the Senior Minister with support from other institutions.
"The President has set up a special team under the office of the senior Minister with the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Director-General of Military Logistics, Deputy Director-General of Police Welfare, the Ministry of Information to coordinate in the distribution of logistics and ensure that schools reopening happen safely and securely. We do know that this Covid-19 has... we are getting into the new normal and it is imperative that all universities adopt blended learning."