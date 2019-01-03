Finance Ministry:Eva Mends ,wife of late Agyarko removed as Director of Budget

One of the wives of the late MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, known as Eva Mends, has been removed as the Director of Budget at the Ministry of Finance.
Her removal from the top job this week was based on a decision by the management of the Finance Ministry, but it is unclear what triggered this decision that is said to have been hailed by some staff.
She was appointed by the government in May 2017 as Director of Budget and is the first Ghanaian female to be made to act in that position.
Though Eva Mends worked her way through the ranks to the top position, which is next to the Minister of Finance, sources within the Ministry said “there were other more qualified people who know the job than her”.
She is currently a staff of the Ministry of Finance but no longer a director, the source said, adding “some of the staff including directors are happy” about the development.
Ms. Mends joined the Ministry as a National Service person in 1991 and held several positions including Head of The Americas Desk in 1998, Head of Budget Development in 2006 and Group Head of Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms in 2013.
She is credited for her instrumental role in leading major reforms including gender responsive budgeting, Programme Based Budgeting and the development of the new Public Financial Management Act.
In a related development,some departments within the Ministry of Finance have been merged based on the management decision.
Directors who have had their departments merged with others “are now working under some of their colleagues,” the source said.
The rationale behind the new management decision is not immediately known.