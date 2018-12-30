Late Agyarko's wife gets nod to contest Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

Wife of the late legislator for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan, has been declared the victor in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary held Saturday.
The CEO of Lymens Medical Supplies got 441 votes to beat her nearest contender, Ato Williams, who got 131 votes.
Other competitors were Maame Yaa Gyemerah Aboagye who got 76 votes, Solomon Amankwa with 19 votes and Victoria Esinam Offie who got a single vote.
Both the governing party as well as the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been working hard to put up candidates since the seat became vacant following the passing of Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.
The late legislator Emmanuel Agyarko
Mr Agyarko passed on November 21, after he had gone to the United States to seek medical care for an undisclosed medical condition.
In her acceptance speech, Lydia Alhassan thanked the NPP for giving her the chance to contest.
“We are all doing this together and the campaign begins today. Let us go out there and contest Delali Brempong [NDC candidate] for the seat. We have done it before and we can do it again,” she said.
She said Mr Brempong should prepare for the contest of his life as the NPP will fight to retain the seat come January 31.
Mrs Alhasssan popularly called Mama Lydia holds a Masters in Business Administration (Marketing) from the University of Ghana Business School.
She also has a Bachelors in Entrepreneurship from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) also at Legon.
The Board Member of the Minerals Commission is a member of the Volta Regional Finance Committee of the NPP from 2014 to date.
