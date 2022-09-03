Fire guts Land Minister Abu Jinapor's private residence at Adjiriganor

A private residence located at Adjiringanor in Accra, belonging to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor caught fire on Friday (September 2, 2022).
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said two pumps from Legon and Madina Fire Stations were dispatched to the scene which destroyed a walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in a room of a six-bedroom storey building with house number No. 17 at 1st Plateau Loop, Adjiriganor.
The building is behind the late President Rawlings residence, the Service said.
It took Firefighters 20 minutes to bring the smoky fire under control after receiving the distress fire call at 1152 hours on Friday.
The fire was finally knocked out in the affected room at 1328 hours without recording no casualty as residents were successfully evacuated to total safety.
“Fire Investigators are working hard to bring finality to the origin, cause and circumstances that led to this fire that destroyed the walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in the affected room. Fire was successfully confined to the affected room only.
“The remaining 5 bedrooms and their contents were salvaged from fire damage by the plucky Firefighters,” a statement released by the Service said.