Fire outbreak: 3 confirmed dead, another injured at Asuoyeboa

A middle-aged woman and her two children have lost their lives after fire gutted their house at Asuoyeboa on Sunday night.
According to reports, the fire engulfed the three-bedroom apartment while the mother and her two children were trapped inside.
The husband of the deceased, who is also the father of the two children, was able to escape but sustained severe injuries and is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
The residents in the area say it took a long time for officials from the Ghana National Fire Service to arrive at the scene.
In another development, six shops and some vehicles have been destroyed at Asafo within the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly of the Ashanti Region after a fire gutted a fitting shop near the Ghana Revenue Authority office.
The incident according to eyewitnesses started around 11: 30am on Tuesday morning.
It started after some petroleum products spilt over and spread onto some vehicles that were being worked on and caught fire.
Eyewitnesses say six shops, three ford buses and one Opel salon car, including other valuables, have been burnt as a result of the incident.