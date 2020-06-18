First batch of ‘stranded’ Ghanaians who arrived from UK go into mandatory quarantine

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah claims prejudice in salary delay Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has said he is being treated in a way no…

NPP Primaries: Philip Addison petitions party leadership over disqualification Lawyer Philip Addison who had his eye on the Akuapem North constituency seat…

UK vaccine efforts 'moving at pace' Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that efforts to…

Executive Jets explains why they called Naira Marley 'useless' The CEO of Executive Jets Services Ltd, Sam Iwuajoku, says his letter in which…

GRA Customs Division begins investigation into missing cocaine The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division has begun an investigation…