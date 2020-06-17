Ashanti region could record more Covid-19 cases - Health Directorate

The Health Directorate in the Ashanti Region said the region could record more Covid-19 cases because people are not adhering to the safety protocols.
Director of Health for the region, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang said with this attitude from the residents it will be difficult to fight the virus.
"The bottom line for the Ashanti Region is that we need to adhere to the protocols and guidelines as has been prescribed. Walking around Kumasi sometimes you feel so dishearted because people do not want to adhere to protocols, now we don't see the Veronica buckets anywhere, nobody is observing social distancing. With this, we can't fight Covid-19..."
He has also disclosed that all treatment centres for Covid-19 in the region are full.
According to the directorate, all 38 beds for the isolation and treatment of the virus are occupied.
The region has so far recorded 2,403 cases with 38 deaths.
Mr Tenkorang said they are likely not to contain the virus is they do not expand their facilities.
He said they are expanding the treatment centre at Kumasi south to accommodate more infected persons.
"Almost all the treatment centres are now full, Komfo Anokye has 18 beds and they are now full, Kumasi south has 20 beds so as at now we have a total of 38 beds and all the beds are full. We have decided to expand the number of beds at the treatment centres, we are expanding Kumasi south from existing 20 beds to 41 beds as at now we have been given another ward and work is rapidly ongoing to make sure we expand it. We have also secured 7 beds because the numbers we have here it is likely we cannot contain it."
Ghana has recorded 12, 193 positive Covid-19 cases with 58 deaths. This was made known at the press briefing by the Ministry of Information.
Ghana's recoveries now stand at 4, 326 with a positive rate of 4.76.
255, 971 tests have been conducted so far.