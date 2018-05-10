First Lady grabs international award

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has received a prestigious award from the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards ( APSCA) 2018 held in Kigali, Rwanda.
The First Lady was honoured with the ‘Excellence in Empowering Women and Children Award’ at the Africa Public Sector for her outstanding contribution to women and effort against infant mortality in Ghana and across Africa.
Presenting the award to her back home in Ghana, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba, who received the award on her behalf said the First Lady’s impressive commitment and purpose driven interventions over the years towards promoting the well-being of women and children makes her deserving of the prestigious award.
The Minister also said her ministry was proud of the First Lady for gaining recognition on the continent and beyond and for the consistent work in the areas of improving infant well-being and cited the Komfo Anokye Mother and Baby Unit and the on-going project at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Cancer center as clear testaments.
Country Director of APSCA, Ms Carolyn Opata, also said the First Lady’s award is in recognition of the giant strides she has made in diverse ways to improve on maternal and child health care in the country.
According to Ms. Opata, the award was for people who had invested outstanding contributions to the development of their countries in Africa and recognizes the fact that her activities in this regard predate her becoming the first lady of Ghana.
She said, the conference and award ceremony saw stakeholders drawn from across the continent discussing how Africa could tackle corruption in public procurement as well as how the public sector could be more service focused.
Gender Minister Otiko Djaba also received two awards respectively for her and her Ministry’s Outstanding Contribution to Gender and Children’s Rights and for the promotion of gender equality.