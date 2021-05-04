FixTheCountry demo to hit the streets on May 9

#FixTheCountry demonstration to hit the streets on May 9, 2021.
Conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign on social media have written to the Police to notify them of their intention to stage a protest over hardships in the country and the neglect of leadership.
Social media personalities including Efia Odo, Comedian Warris, Speak Up Ghana, Gyai Gyimii amongst others have used the hashtag to call on government to attend to problems facing the country including the hike in fuel prices, poor education, health, infrastructure and ultimately the country’s economy, etc.
The online protest has been trending for the past 72 hours on Twitter.
The group in a notice to the Ghana Police Service over the planned protest said “the event, which is a single purpose event, is being organized on the back of a string of consistently broken promises by successive governments; and in the exercise of our democratic rights as citizens to express our frustration over perennial Governmental incompetence, refusal, and/or inability to fix the country.