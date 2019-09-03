Focus on infrastructure not accommodation - Hall Head urges UG

University of Ghana (UG) Head of Halls, Dr. Wiafe-Akenten Brenya has called on the university to focus on constructing more academic facilities rather than burdening itself with accommodation deficit on campus.
He said the university should prioritize the expansion of the academic infrastructure in the short term to improve learning.
Speaking on Citi TV's The Point Of View, Dr. Wiafe said: “For now it should not be the responsibility of the university to build more residential facilities. We should rather concentrate on academic facilities in terms of lecture halls, in terms of offices and provide equipment and others that will enhance teaching and learning”.
He also said, “the trend now should be having private individuals to come in as we have the Evandy and Bani and all that.”
Dr. Wiafe-Akenten added that partnering the private sector will be more financially prudent; in line with calls for a change to the fee regime in the university.
Dr. Wiafe explained that “Students and politicians make it difficult to run them [the halls] and to pay the right fee that will enable you to administer well and probably make profits and build additional ones.”
The last major attempt at residential infrastructure expansion by the university was part of the controversial Africa Integras deal which included the construction of a 1,000 student capacity hostel.
The University of Ghana is Ghana's premier university, with a student population of about 40,000.
It has to be recalled that 11 months ago Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu admitted that despite making strides in increasing student intake, the deficit in accommodation is quite disturbing since a large number of admitted students are still frustrated over their inability to secure a hall of residence on campus.
