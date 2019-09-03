UG : BNI begins probe into accommodation issues

The Head of Halls at the University of Ghana, Legon Dr Wiafe-Akenten Brenya says the Bureau of National Investigations, BNI, has started investigations into an alleged hoarding of rooms by some students and authorities at the university.
According to him, the investigations has been necessary following series of reports that some newly admitted students have been left stranded as they struggle for places of residence on Legon campus.
Speaking on Citi TV, Dr Wiafe-Akenten said the university and hall administrators are also investigating the case.
“It is something that tarnishes the image of the youth and the university administration and hall administrators want to ensure that sanity prevails. There have been some investigations and I can say that BNI has even been there and the halls are also internally investigating but in most cases, you hit the wall because the person who made the allegation can decide not to talk or give you the information.”
Dr Wiafe-Akenten Brenya also suggested that the school should not be burdened with providing more residential facilities amid the campus’ accommodation deficit.
In the short term, he said expanding academic infrastructure should be the school’s main priority.
“For now it should not be the responsibility of the university to build more residential facilities. We should rather concentrate on academic facilities in terms of lecture halls, in terms of offices and provide equipment and others that will enhance teaching and learning.”
Background
First-year students who have been offered admission to pursue various courses of study at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, Accra were stranded and went through a torrid time to find accommodation on the campus or in nearby hostels.
This year, the UG has offered admission to close to 11,000 students, but only 1,970 bed spaces are available in both the residential halls and the private hostels linked with the university, creating a situation where those who are unable to secure residential accommodation are left to find alternatives.
