Focus, persevere to attain your dreams - Matilda Amissah-Arthur urges women

Wife of late Vice President, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, Mrs Matilda Amissah Arthur has urged women to be focused and continue to persevere in spite of the challenges they encounter.
According to her, there are a lot of obstacles and challenges but with determination and perseverance, one can achieve his/her dream.
Mrs Amissah Arthur, who is passionate in helping children acquire reading skills, is the Board Chairperson for Worldreader Foundation a Non- Governmental Organization, (NGO).
Mrs Amissah Arthur was speaking at the Digital Story Launch and Awards ceremony organized by the Worldreader foundation in Accra.
“The inspire Us award ceremony will be an important milestone in the evolution of the project. World read is pleased to have engaged with so many talented West African authors whose work comprises the 30 stories in the digital collection. These stories will encourage conversations about gender across the region, benefiting thousands of young women.” She indicated.
The Digital Story is to Inspire Authors who are women in West Africa. It’s also to change the narratives about gender norms through the power of stories, delivered via mobile phones.
She continued that, women who want to be in governance should keep moving without fear and panic.
Mrs Amissah Arthur therefore motivated and encouraged women especially the young ones to read.
The West Africa Regional Director of Worldreader foundation, Ethel Sakitey confirmed that the first winner received 2000 U.S dollars with some packages whiles others also had some amount which will Inspire them to achieve their career.