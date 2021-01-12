Foreign Affairs Ministry announces new dates for funeral of Rawlings

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced new dates for the funeral of the late Jerry John Rawlings.
The funeral which was earlier scheduled in December last year was postponed due to a number of reasons.
The new dates indicate that the funeral will be held from January 24 to 26 2021.
READ ALSO: Paramount chief wants Rawlings buried at his Tefle property
Per the statement, there will be a Laying-In-State from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre from 9.00 am to 5 pM daily.
There will also be Mass on 26th January 2021 from 9. 00 am to 11. 00 am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra.
Finally, there will be a Burial Service held on 27th January 2021 from 9.00 am to 11. 00 am at the Independence Square, Accra.
The late Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.
Below is the statement