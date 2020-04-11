Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Chinese Ambassador to Ghana over inhumane treatments meted out to Ghanaians

Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang over inhumane treatments being meted out to Ghanaians in China.
The Ministry in a statement signed by the sector Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said "I have been briefed on the inhumane treatment being meted out to Ghanaians and other African nationals in the People's Republic of China with regards to the Covid-19 outbreak.
"I regret and highly condemn this act of ill-treatment and racial discrimination," the statement added.
The Ministry has, therefore, summoned the Chinese Ambassador to register their disappointment and call for his government to immediately address the situation and call their officials to order.
Some Ghanaians in China's capital Beijing were this morning evicted from their apartments over fears of carrying the coronavirus, Covid-19, disease.
This comes a day after hundreds of African residents and businessmen in China’s southern city of Guangzhou have been evicted from hotels and apartments as local health officials rollout a testing campaign for COVID-19.
A victim Joel Asante in a radio interview narrated how his family was evicted early in the morning.
"I am here with my wife and daughter and this happened to us. We heard of this happening in other jurisdictions but this is the first time it happened here. It happened this morning to everybody, we were living on the 10th floor and my wife and child were at sleep by then so I had to call them. I asked that they should excuse them so that they can go to the bathroom and get themselves ready and they stood at the door, after they came back, they packed our things and escorted us and they took everything that belongs to us downstairs, they call a car and when we got out they put everything on the floor..."