Forestry Commission demobilises excavator in Atewa Forest

The Forestry Commission has demolished an excavator and other equipment found in the Atewa Forest Reserve.
The Forestry Commission went to the scene with the operation halt II team after being hinted that people were illegally mining in the Atewa forest.
Despite not meeting perpetrators at the site, the team saw that a portion of the forest had been tampered with.
The incident has since been reported at the Kyebi District Police Station, and the Commission has assured it “will work with the Police and other law enforcement agencies to find the perpetrators of these illegalities and take the necessary action against them.”
Also, the Commission says it will take the necessary steps to reclaim the portion of the forest lost to the illegal mining activity while working with Operation Halt II to prevent further incursions.
“The Commission assures the general public of its continuous commitment to work with all stakeholders to protect all Forest Reserves in the country,” the statement concluded.