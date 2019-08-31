Former first lady Theresa Kufuor is not dead

The Office of former President John Kufuor has refuted reports in some section of the media suggesting the supposed death of former first lady, Theresa Kufuor.
In a statement, the former president’s office said the reports are false and urged the public to disregard them.
“I wish to categorically state that Mrs Theresa Kufuor has not passed away. She is alive and currently in her residence at Airport Residential Area,” the statement signed by a Senior Aide and spokesman for the former president’s office, Kwabena Osei-Adubofour stated.
Dr Adubofour, however, confirmed the passing of the former first lady’s younger sister, Mary Mensah.
The sad event occurred on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Former Prez. Rawlings' mother is alive, death reports untrue
The Office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has refuted reports indicating the demise of mother and says the woman is alive.
This follows media reports that mother to former President John Jerry Rawlings is dead.
A statement sighted by PrimeNewsGhana issued by the Communications Directorate of the office of former President Rawlings on May 29 2019, said the mother of the former President is alive:
''Madam Agbotui is alive, hale and hearty''.
The statement also indicated that members of the public should disregard reports on the demise of the former President's mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.