Former GNPC boss Alex Mould speaks on his daughter's demise

Former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Alex Kofi Mensah Mould has spoken on the demise of his daughter Naa Densua Mould.
Naa Densua Mould, 28 is said to have travelled to the Indian Ocean island country on December 23, 2019, for the Christmas holidays but was diagnosed of Malaria that very day and subsequently died on January 1, 2020.
This forced the former CEO to travel to the island to get his daughter transferred to London but his efforts were not successful since Naa Densua had been quarantined.
The parents of the deceased are currently in Mauritius, preparing to move the body to Ghana for her interment.
In a message, Mr Mould thanked all well-wishers “for the continued outpouring of prayers, love and sympathy.”
Below is his statement:
It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and family member, Nah Densua Mould, following a short illness.
On behalf of my family, I would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continued outpouring of prayers, love and sympathy.
This is a tough time for us, so we ask that you respect the privacy of our family as we come to terms with our loss.
Thank you and God bless you all.
Signed
Alex Mould
(03/01/ 20)