Former NPP General Secretary Sir John dead

Forestry Commission boss and former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, is dead.
He is reported to have died in Accra after a short illness.
Until his death, Sir John was the CEO of the Forestry Commission.
He died after testing positive for Covid-19.
He succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
Mr Owusu Afriyie became CEO of the Forestry Commission in March 2017 after being appointed to that position by President Akufo-Addo.
Kojo Afriyie was born in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.
He attended Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School in Bekwai from where he obtained his GCE Ordinary level certificate.
He then proceeded to obtain his GCE Advanced level certificate from Konongo Odumase Secondary School in Konongo.
He was admitted to study political science at the University of Ghana.
He then enrolled at the Ghana School of Law where he graduated with Bachelor of Laws.
After this he was admitted as a solicitor and counsel for the Supreme Court of Ghana.
Afriyie entered into private law practice in 1981. During the John Agyekum Kufour administration, he was appointed head of legal services at the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.
He was later made to act as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the corporation.
While managing his firm, Afriyie was also actively engaged in Ghanaian politics.
He served as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party from 2010 to 2014.
He lost his bid to secure a second term to Kwabena Agyapong.