Former Old Tafo MP Anthony Osei Akoto is dead

Former Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei has passed on.
The Parliament of Ghana has confirmed his death through its social media pages.He died at age 64.
He was on admission at a private facility in Accra from where he was referred to a tertiary hospital where he passed on Monday.
Dr Akoto Osei served as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in President Akufo-Addo's first term.
He served as Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono from January 2005 to January 2021.
The politician and banker first served as a deputy minister of finance President John Agyekum Kufuor's government and later a Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.