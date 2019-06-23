Founder of Zoe Outreach Embassy church, Pastor Kobiri picked up by Police

Founder of the Zoe Outreach Embassy church, Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri is under police interrogation after aggrieved members stormed the church again to retrieve their locked up investments.
The leader of the Zoe Outreach Embassy church was picked up by the police and sent to the Police Headquarters after church service today June 23.
Aggrieved members of the Zoe Outreach Embassy at East Legon last week Sunday, June 16 stormed the church to demand their locked up investments but were not successful after they were promised to be paid last week.
According to Joy FM's report, there was a heavy security presence at the church to protect worshipers and also prevent the aggrieved members from disrupting church service.
According to the aggrieved members, they were convinced by the founder and leader of the Zoe Outreach Embassy church, Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri to invest with EL Real Estates and Tikowrie Capital; but have not been able to withdraw their dividends or principal since November 2018.
Some of the members who spoke to Joy FM claimed it has become a nightmare even getting to speak to Pastor Kobiri.
According to a member, who claimed to have invested GH¢500,000 with EL Real Estates, Pastor Kobiri introduced them to the entities during one of his services.
He said he chose to do the investment because he trusted the Pastor.
Another who claimed to have invested a million Ghana cedis into the two entities said: “We want our money because you call him [Mr. Kobiri] and he does not pick your calls and when he does he will only insult you. He has become very arrogant after taking our money.”
