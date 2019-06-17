Video : Aggrieved members storm Zoe Outreach Embassy church to retrieve locked-up investment

Aggrieved members of the Zoe Outreach Embassy at East Legon on Sunday, June 16 stormed the church to demand their locked up investments.
According to them, they were convinced by the founder and leader of the Zoe Outreach Embassy church, Pastor Kelvin Kwesi Kobiri to invest with EL Real Estates and Tikowrie Capital; but have not been able to withdraw their dividends or principal since November 2018.
The aggrieved members, who disrupted church service briefly at Zoe Outreach Embassy, claimed the leader of the church, Pastor Kobiri, who owns the two entities.
Some of the members who spoke to Joy FM claimed it has become a nightmare even getting to speak to Pastor Kobiri.
According to a member, who claimed to have invested GH¢500,000 with EL Real Estates, Pastor Kobiri introduced them to the entities during one of his services.
He said he chose to do the investment because he trusted the Pastor.
Another who claimed to have invested a million Ghana cedis into the two entities said: “We want our money because you call him [Mr. Kobiri] and he does not pick your calls and when he does he will only insult you. He has become very arrogant after taking our money.”
