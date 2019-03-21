Frauds are now posing as religious leaders-Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings says frauds are now posing as religious leaders in the country which is greatly affecting the image of the church.
According to Rawlings, it's a worrying trend which needs to be checked.
“The church has been monetized and in giving undue publicity to charlatans and frauds posing as religious leaders we help not only to expand their activities and influence but we also contribute to keeping people ignorant."
Speaking during a courtesy call on him by the new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Rawlings said the church needs to speak up against these individuals who are tarnishing the image of the church.
“The Catholic Church and other formal and traditional churches still maintain a high level of respect and credibility and must speak up. Our beautiful country and people deserve better from political leaders from all political divides.”
Most Reverend Kwofie commended Rawlings for standing up for the poor and underprivileged in society.
Archbishop Kwofie said the respect and commitment the former President had demonstrated towards the youth is something that is appreciated and recognized by many.
Most Reverend Kwofie said former President Rawlings was an Apostle fighting against injustice and the protection of the core values of society.
He added that “We have come to pledge togetherness with you. We are here because of who you are in the country. We are all working to make society and Ghana better.”
