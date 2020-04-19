Full speech: Akufo-Addo's 7th address on Covid-19

President Akufo-Addo in his 7th address to the nation has lifted the three weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
According to the President, after several consultations with the medical authorities, it became necessary to lift the restriction of movement.
President Akufo-Addo had earlier announced a 2 weeks partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi but extended by another week which was supposed to end tomorrow.
"With several consultations, I hereby lift the three weeks restriction of movement in Accra and Kumasi"
Akufo-Addo has also disclosed that 1,042 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.
The President attributed the rise to an enhanced contact tracing and testing of all persons believed to have come into contact with infected persons.
Full speech below :