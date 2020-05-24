Full speech: Akufo-Addo's address at 2020 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration

La Liga set for June 12 return LaLiga will reportedly be making a comeback on June 12 with a derby between…

Coronavirus: Lagos to begin trials for anti-malarial drug The Commissioner for Health in Lagos state said healthcare workers, as well as…

China scraps annual economic growth target for first time China will not set an economic growth goal for this year as it deals with the…

ECG clarifies issues surrounding Gov't payment of debts owed them The Electricity Company of Ghana has moved to throw more light on the issues…

Test results prove COA FS Food Supplement not contaminated Test results from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research prove that…