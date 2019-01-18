Funeral of Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani ends today

The final funeral rites of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II will end today January 18, 2019, in Yendi.
Thursday saw the Kampakoya Naa, the regent, circumambulate the Naa Gbewaa palace in the presence of thousands of mourners, a delegation from government and a delegation from the Asantehene.
Several sub-chiefs also paid homage to the regent amidst drumming and dancing and firing of muskets.
Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, was the key member of government at the occasion, which was the second vibrant display of culture in the last month following the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV in Yendi.
This evening, a new Yaa Naa of Dagbon is expected to be selected and enskined.
Nana Baffour Asabere Kugyawoaso Ababio III led the Asanteman delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Na Abdulai Yakubu Andani at the Gbewa Palace earlier on Thursday.
The Asante chiefs performed their cultural and customary dance at the forecourt of the Old Gbewa Palace, as part of the funeral.
The Asanteman delegation trooped to the funeral of Andani family just as they did for the Abudus some weeks back.
The Minority in Parliament was also represented, led by its Chief Whip, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak.
He was accompanied by the Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini; MP for Zabzugu, Alhassan Abaako among others.
Photos: Mahamadu Bawumia Facebook