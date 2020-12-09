Gabby Otchere-Darko disappointed in NPP's parliamentary performance

Legal practitioner and a leading member of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has expressed disappointment in the party's performance in the parliamentary election.
The NPP even though they claim they still have majority of seats have lost some key seats to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
In the current parliament, the NPP has 169 members as against NDC's 106 but that gap seems to have closed as the latter has won more seats.
Gabby in Tweet said he was disappointed in the NPP's parliamentary performance.
He however subtly praised John Mahama and the NDC for their performance and said they have done well which clearly indicates he never gave them the slightest chance of making the race competitive.
Among the seats, the NPP lost includes the Adentan Constituency which was occupied by Yaw Buaben Asamoa to NDC's Adamu Ramadan.
Madina Constituency which had NPP's Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface was snatched NDC's Francis Xavier Sosu.
Deputy Defence Minister Major (rtd) Derek Oduro lost the Nkoranza North seat to NDC as well.
Hajia Alima Mahama, Barbara Asher Ayisi,Barbara Oteng Gyasi among others.