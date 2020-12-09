NDC's claim they must win presidency because they're winning majority in parliament wrong - Lardy Anyenini

Legal practitioner and broadcast journalist Samson Lardy Anyenini says the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) claims that they must win the presidency because they are having majority of seats in parliament is totally wrong.
The NDC in series of press conferences on December 8, 2020, claimed they have won most of the seats in parliament and even said they have won as many as 140 seats.
They then said this directly means they must win the presidency and will not allow the EC to tamper with the results.
However, Mr Anyenini says even though this sounds logical, what they must look at is the numbers coming from the presidential race and not the parliamentary.
"NDC says they have won some parliamentary seats and that is a basis to celebrate. Their claims that they have won majority of seats in parliament and that must translate into winning the presidency is logical but we are dealing with numbers here, what do the numbers say, that is what matters. There are places where people voted skirt and blouse and we have seen it with the results so far. The parliamentary and presidential elections are two different elections so you can't say winning majority in parliament is an automatic ticket to win the presidency".
Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has said that the commission will declare the result of the presidential election by the close day, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
The EC which couldn’t declare the election results 24 hours after the casting of the ballot on December 7 cited a number of reasons for the delay in declaring the results.
It cited the rains that disrupted the voting process in some regions as one of the reasons for the delay in declaring the winner of the Presidential elections.
However, the commission is confident that they will receive the election results from the two remaining regions as they have received the results of 14 regions.
“We are hoping that in the early hours of this morning we will receive two additional results and we will thereafter make the declaration for the winner of the Presidential elections,” Mrs. Jean Mensa said at a press briefing on Wednesday [December 9, 2020] dawn at 12:30 am.
The Electoral Commission is yet to receive the election results from the Northern and the Bono East Regions.