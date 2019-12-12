Gabby Otchere-Darko's comment on Domelevo’s integrity award was uninformed -GII

The Ghana Integrity Initiative, GII has described as uninformed Gabby Otchere-Darko's comment on Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo's integrity award.
According to GII, if Gabby Otchere Darko should have followed the processes leading to the award he would have had a different opinion about the award.
The Programmes Manager of GII, Mary Awelana Addah speaking to Joy FM said looking at the works of the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo he has done a lot to deserve the award.
Gabby Otchere Darko in a Facebook post after Daniel Domelevo was adjudged the Integrity Personality of the year said, "Congrats to the Auditor General for his award as “Integrity Personality” of the Year. The principle of encouraging those we believe are doing well in ensuring value for money in the fight against corruption must be held up high. But, if saving the nation “GHS60m” is what qualifies a public servant or a patriot to win then I can think of several ministers, CEOs, media houses (journalists), civil society groups, who have done much more and saved the nation more. The bar is far too low."
But Mary Awelana Addah in response said Gabby Otchere Darko should have contacted them to understand the processes of the award before commenting on it.
"I believed that Gabby Otchere Darko perhaps did not interrogate the process for the awards before he made his judgement on it if he had he would have been informed and he would have perhaps given a different opinion on to it, he made his judgement call based on an uninformed position and us at the GII believe that people who are supposed to inform policy, people whose views are respected and recognised should at least come to us or check on our website what exactly it was that happened or what was the process that led to the winner of this particular award. There were criteria and it spells out that if there is an intervention that has been put in place by a person who has been nominated over a certain period and that intervention should have led to some impact, it doesn't matter whether it's 1gh cedi or not, and the impact of this intervention should have also motivated others or facilitated the process of others wanting to replicate same across Ghanaor even in the sub-region and yes we mentioned.......which was selected did show that it was on his mandate of surcharge and disallowance, for this we realised that some amount has been recovered base on the 100 or so certificates issued, as a result of this monies were recovered and apart from that other supreme audit companies in Africa have in place legislations to also ensure or activate that power of their audit agencies to also surcharge and disallow and this is commendable...."