GAF investigating death of civilian who attempted to disarm military officer

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have begun an investigation into the death of a civilian who attempted to disarm a military officer.
The incident is said to have at Ashaiman a suburb of Accra on April 5, 2020.
GAF in a statement signed by Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie said that the deceased was being arrested by a member of the Operation COVID Safety, on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act.
"Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off. The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on," the statement read
The Ghana Armed Forces is investigating an incident that occurred in Ashiaman, Accra on Sunday 5 April 2020.The incident involved an attempt by a civilian to disarm a soldier who was conducting an arrest as part of OP COVID SAFETY.
The civilian was being arrested on suspicion of indulging in illegal conduct contrary to the Narcotics Act. Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off.
The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on. The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.
Investigations have already commenced into the incident.
The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that details of its investigations will be duly communicated.
5 April 2020