GAF Open Day to be held in Ho on March 7

As part of activities marking Ghana’s 66th Independence Anniversary, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said it will hold an Open Day for the general public at the 66 Artillery Regiment, Volta Barracks in Ho in the Volta Region on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.
The Military installation will be made accessible to the public from 0700hrs to 1600hrs for viewing of military weapons, maneuvers and simulations to help civilians understand military life.
GAF in a statement said preceding the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration, there will be fireworks display on Sunday, 5 March 2023 from 1900hrs to 2100hrs also at Ho. Similar firework displays will take place concurrently at all regional capitals throughout the country on the same day.
GAF urged all in the Volta region who desire to have a feel of its operations to take advantage of this opportunity to boost the existing civil-military relation relations in the country.
There will however be no Open Day activities in any of the Garrisons or regional capitals except for Ho.