Galamsey: Blame politicians not us — Ashanti chiefs

Some chiefs in the Ashanti Region say politicians should be blamed for the persistent canker of Galamsey and not them.
They said this at an illegal mining forum on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
The traditional authorities made this statement after the Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker had emphasized the role of chiefs in ending illegal mining.
According to them, political figures are fueling the menace by giving licenses to miners who, in turn, destroy the environment and their deities.
“All of us gathered here know those polluting our water bodies. We can’t deny that. Every land in Ghana has a custodian, we know our lands and water bodies, if we decide to ban mining on our water bodies it will end.”
They say they can order illegal mining to stop but their powers have been overridden by some politicians.
“Galamsey has worsened because of you politicians. Today our cocoa farms and forests have been destroyed because of you politicians. The miners come with licenses from you and they are protected by soldiers and police. Now, all our sacred places have been destroyed,” a queen mother expressed.
Last week leader and founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai Odike in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM criticised chiefs within the Asante Kingdom for failing to help end illegal mining activities in the region.
He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against the chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.
His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.
“The genesis of the whole issue started on 17th August. I was invited to a panel discussion on Oyerepa FM and TV and the topic was galamsey menace and its devastating effect on society. When it got to my turn, I pointed accusing fingers at our chiefs that they have been reluctant to help us fight galamsey. I went further to say that, I suspect that they were behind galamsey and that’s why we are unable to fight the menace, Odike said.
“This message didn’t go down well with our chiefs. They organised themselves in the palace and slaughtered a sheep to banish me from the palace. As if that was not enough, they reported me to the police. I went there to write my version of the whole thing. Then they told my chief to banish me from my hometown and freeze my assets there. So this morning [after the ransacking of my office] I went back to the police station to report it.”